Study shows UK households less financially fortunate than European equals

(MENAFN) New research conducted by the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics paints a stark picture of the economic landscape in the United Kingdom, revealing that over a decade of economic stagnation has left British households 25 percent poorer than their counterparts in countries like France and Germany. The study, titled 'Economy 2030 Inquiry,' highlights that United Kingdom living standards are currently 3 percent below their peak in 2020 and are continuing to decline.



According to the report, if Britain were to close the income and inequality gap to peer countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, the typical household could be 25 percent or EUR8,300 (approximately USD10,500) better off. This potential improvement includes income gains of 37 percent for the poorest households.



The researchers emphasize the need for decisive actions to boost productivity, including measures to reduce the wealth gap between cities in the United Kingdom, promote services exports, and increase public investment. The study underscores that the United Kingdom has witnessed 15 years of relative decline, with productivity growth at half the rate seen in other advanced economies.



The report traces the economic trajectory of the United Kingdom, noting that while the country was catching up with more productive states like France, Germany, and the United States in the 1990s and early 2000s, it began lagging behind in the mid-2000s, with its relative performance steadily declining since then.



As a result of the economic downturn, the study estimates that the average worker in Britain has lost EUR10,700 (approximately USD13,570) per year in income due to slow real wage growth.



This challenging economic environment has particularly impacted about nine million younger employees who have never experienced an economy with sustained average growth. The findings call attention to the urgency of addressing economic disparities and implementing strategies to revive and strengthen the United Kingdom's economic prospects.



