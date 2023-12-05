(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa appointed Vice President Verónica Abad as the ambassador to Israel in Ecuador.



This important role will start on December 10. She will work from the Ecuadorian office in Tel Aviv.



The president's decree, which makes this official, also details her duties and payments.



This decree, shared by the Presidency, states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will handle her salary and other related payments.



This ensures that Abad will receive proper compensation for her new role.



Israel played a key role in this appointment. They sent a diplomatic note agreeing to Abad's appointment. This approval is a crucial step in international diplomacy.







Before this, on November 24, President Noboa gave Abad a different task. He asked her to help bring peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



This was her only duty until the recent change. Along with this, he restructured the Vice Presidency. This shows his focus on international relations and peace efforts.

Ecuador's Bold Move: Vice President Takes Ambassadorship in Israel

Abad agreed to become the ambassador during a challenging time. She faced tensions and disagreements with President Noboa.



Yet, she accepted the position to maintain constitutional stability. Her goal is to avoid any claims of neglecting her duties, especially during a short term in office.



President Noboa and Vice President Abad are from the same political party. They belong to the National Democratic Action (Acción Democrática Nacional).



The citizens of Ecuado elected them together in the presidential elections. These elections took place earlier than usual, on October 15.



Their time in office is set to end on May 24, 2025. This date matches the end of former President Guillermo Lasso's term.



Lasso shortened his four-year term. He did this in May by using a rare constitutional rule called "cross-death". He used this rule during a political crisis.



Under this rule, Lasso dissolved Congress. He also called for early general elections. This shows how political changes can impact a country's leadership and policies.

