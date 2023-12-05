Monzo Founder Talks Prosper. Company Sees Incredible Demand For Its Crowdfund, Smashing 130% Of Its Target, Raising Over £785,000.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Having recently announced its crowdfund was open to the public and with a little more than a week to go, Prosper today confirmed it has hit 130% of its funding target, raising over £785,000.

The company is backed by some of the biggest names in fintech. One of those, Tom Blomfield, the founder and former CEO of digital bank Monzo, said:

“The crowdfunding community was vital to Monzo's growth and helped us engage with our early users. Like Monzo, Prosper is a customer champion brand shaking up the wealth industry. As I invested in Prosper, it became clear that speaking to the community would also play a part in their journey. It's only the beginning, but I'm excited to help more people prosper!”

Monzo's first crowdfunding campaign raised just under £1m at a £30m valuation. Today, that valuation stands at“around £4 billion”, according to Sky News. With a week of its own crowdfund still to go, Prosper hopes to build on that success, already closing in on Monzo's original raise achievement.

“We've been blown away by the demand we've seen from our community. It's a testament to the value we can create building a customer-championing business in the world of saving and investing,” said founder and CEO Nick Perrett.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 minutes to learn more .