Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In West Bank, Injure Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was martyred on Tuesday after Israeli occupation forces carried out an incursion in Qalandiya refugee camp north of Jerusalem, while four compatriots were injured in Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, West Bank, said a medical source.

Mohammad Munasareh, 25, was martyred during an assault by the Israeli occupation forces at Qalandiya refugee camp, added the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH).

On a different account, the Palestinian News and Info Agency (WAFA) revealed that eyewitnesses said the Israeli occupation forces bombed the martyr's house, which resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, the MoH reported that the bullets caused the injury of four Palestinians at the Dheisheh refugee camp.

During its incursion, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinians after confrontations with the camp's youth. (end)

