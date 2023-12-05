President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Thailand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn on
the occasion of the National Day.
The letter reads as follows:
Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand, and
extend my best wishes.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success
in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of
Thailand everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 2 December 2023
