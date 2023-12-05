               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Thailand


12/5/2023 3:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of the National Day.

The letter reads as follows:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand, and extend my best wishes.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 December 2023

