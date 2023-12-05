               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Defense Units Conducted Live Firing Exercises According To Training Plan


12/5/2023 3:12:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the training plan for 2023, Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, Azernew s reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the practical firing, air targets of imaginary enemies were detected and destroyed with high precision using anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and accomplished the assigned combat tasks.

MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search