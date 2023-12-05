Defense Units Conducted Live Firing Exercises According To Training Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the training plan for 2023, Air Defense Units
conducted combat firing, Azernew s reports, citing
the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the practical firing, air targets of imaginary enemies
were detected and destroyed with high precision using anti-aircraft
missile complexes.
The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and
accomplished the assigned combat tasks.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.