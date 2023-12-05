Four Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four Russian warships are remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. No Kalibr-type missile carriers were spotted among them.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Additionally, one enemy warship was on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and two in the Mediterranean Sea.
A reminder that, in general, 80 different Russian vessels are remaining in the temporarily occupied Crimea at the moment.
