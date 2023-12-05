Azerbaijan, Russia Close To Wrap Up 2023 With Positive Dynamics In Trade Turnover - FM

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan and Russia are close to wrap up 2023 with positive dynamics in trade turnover, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Trend reports.

