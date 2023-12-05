               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Says Regional Security Always Important In Talks With Russia


12/5/2023 3:10:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Regional security issues are always important in talks between Azerbaijan and Russia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Will be updated

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search