Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Forces Impeding Azerbaijani Refugees' Return To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Some forces,
self-proclaimed human rights advocates, as if they have the
authority, talk on who [of Azerbaijanis] will be granted the return
[to Armenia] within the international law, Chairman of the Western
Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference themed
"Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled
from Armenia: global context and fair solution" in Baku.
Alakbarli spoke about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from
Armenia, the destruction of their cultural heritage, and the
history of the establishment and activities of the Western
Azerbaijan Community and its predecessor, the Azerbaijan Refugee
Community, founded in 1989.
Furthermore, emphasizing that the right to return, recognized by
the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other important
international conventions, is the community's primary goal, he
expressed hope that this goal will be achieved through
dialogue.
"It's unacceptable for the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia to peacefully return to their homes to be characterized as
causing harm to Armenia's territorial integrity or sovereignty,"
Alakbarli said.
The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30
countries.
The event will continue its work in the form of panel
discussions with the participation of renowned international
experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on
the international stage, the issue of return in international law,
difficulties and practical achievements in the field of
repatriation, and the situation in this area in different
regions.
