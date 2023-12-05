“3+3” Format Becoming More Promising - Russian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The“3+3” format
(Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Türkiye) is
becoming more and more promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey
Lavrov said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Trend reports.
“The“3+3” initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
the formation of the so-called“3+3” regional platform - three
South Caucasian countries and their three neighbors is already
taking shape. This is also a promising format," he said.
Lavrov also noted that he would like to hear Azerbaijan's
assessments on further steps in this direction.
A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, and Armenia was
held in Tehran on October 23.
The meeting at the level of foreign ministers discussed the
development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security,
transit, energy, etc.).
One of the main goals of the meeting, held in the“3+3” format,
was to resolve regional problems without the participation of
countries outside the region and with the participation of
countries in the region, as well as to carry out peace negotiations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in
Moscow.
