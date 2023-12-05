Putin emphasizes necessity of migrants to learn Russian, adhere to laws

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin emphasized on Monday that immigrants coming to work and reside in Russia must adhere to the country's laws and show respect for its customs and traditions, which includes the expectation of learning the language.



Putin discussed this matter during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, a gathering held annually in early December.



“We need to attract such labor resources that meet the interests of the Russian economy,” the leader declared. “This means that [these] people must be prepared from a linguistic, ethnocultural point of view. They must know our traditions and so on.”



The president emphasized that Russia's interests and those of its people "must be put first." Putin underlined that all tourists and immigrants "must comply with Russian laws." "And, of course, it is our duty as a civilized nation to protect their rights."



President Putin informed the council that Russia is establishing schools in several countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the region comprising former Soviet states. These schools aim to facilitate Russian language instruction and cultural events.



Furthermore, Putin noted that Moscow has withdrawn from several international human rights organizations. The reason cited was that these organizations had become "virtually controlled" by Western influences, displaying what Putin described as "political bias, hypocrisy, and open selectivity."

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536740