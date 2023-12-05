(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) ( ), a pan-African technology group, is proud to announce the appointment of Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its South Africa operations, effective 1 February 2024.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, said, "I am pleased to welcome Lerato to the executive team at Liquid South Africa. She is an accomplished and well-established CFO with an extensive understanding of the industry in which we operate. As a results-driven leader, she will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid South Africa's financial strategy as the organisation continues to build on its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind while enhancing shareholder value ".

Lerato has served in senior financial roles for many years, the most recent being the CFO for Cell C and Non-Independent Director on Cell C's Board of Directors. Lerato is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) with a BCom Honours in Accounting and brings over 16 years of demonstrable experience in Financial-Business Management at the Operational and Strategic levels.

Commenting on her appointment, Lerato says, "This is an excellent opportunity for me to join Liquid South Africa; the organisation is a leading player in the technology and telecommunications space in South Africa and Africa. Liquid is well known in the industry for bringing African solutions to African challenges through its intelligent technology offerings and resilient connectivity. I am excited about joining Liquid South Africa's dynamic team, leading its local finance department, and contributing to its future success”.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.

