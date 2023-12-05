PSD Warns Of Expected Weather Instability, Urges Citizen Precaution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has issued a warning regarding the anticipated atmospheric instability, particularly heavy rainfall and its potential spread across various regions of the Kingdom, along with the possibility of flash floods in certain areas, according to bulletins issued by the relevant authorities.In response to these weather conditions, the PSD has urged citizens to exercise caution and adhere to proper safety practices by staying away from the edges of valleys and flood-prone areas, particularly in the southern and eastern regions as well as the Dead Sea area.Additionally, citizens are advised to utilize heating methods safely and ensure adequate ventilation.Furthermore, the Directorate emphasized the importance of avoiding areas with water accumulations and refraining from crossing roads, whether by foot or vehicle, in the event of high water levels. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.In case of emergencies, citizens are encouraged to promptly contact the unified emergency phone number 911.