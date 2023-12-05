QNB, Visa Launch Mega Campaign For Credit Cardholders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the latest Mega Usage and Acquisition campaign for its Visa credit cardholders. The campaign will run until 29 February 2024.

During the campaign period, three Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition will be given away as grand prizes, one each month. In addition to the monthly grand prize, a total of 91 customers will have the chance of winning up to QR5,000 cash back based on their daily spends.

To qualify for the monthly grand prize, customers will need to spend at least QR50,000 within the month; while for the daily cash back prizes, a minimum spend of QR500 within a day is required. For both prize categories, every additional spend of QR500 beyond the qualifying amount will be given one additional chance on local spends and five chances on international spends to the draw. For newly issued QNB Visa credit card, a total of ten chances will be given once the minimum spending criteria is reached.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are very pleased to launch this mega campaign that offers very lucrative prizes to many winners. Like all our previous campaigns, we are confident this campaign will attract a large number of customers to pay using their QNB Visa credit cards and win attractive prizes. QNB remains committed to provide safe, convenient and rewarding electronic payment experience to its customers.

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“Our exclusive promotion with QNB is a great opportunity to offer additional rewards to our Visa credit cardholders. This initiative encourages the use of digital payments, which is in line with the Qatar government's vision for a cashless society. Through this campaign, we aim to extend the benefits of digital commerce to more consumers and local businesses, thus supporting the country's progression towards a digital economy.”