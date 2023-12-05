Ooredoo Group To Host 2023 Capital Markets Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo announced the details of its 2023 Capital Markets Day. This virtual event is scheduled on December 6 (Wednesday), from 10:00 am to 13:00 Doha time. The executive leadership team will present the latest updates on Ooredoo's strategy, while interacting directly with the investment community. As such this event is only for investors and analysts.

This year's Capital Markets Day is continuing aroundthe 2022 theme“Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”. The virtual event is an opportunity to be updated on the progress against our strategy; outlook on growth areas as well as the solid return profile and sustainability of the company. To attend, investors are requested to pre-register here: