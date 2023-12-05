Turkish main stock index rises by 0.76 percent on Monday

(MENAFN) Closing on Monday at 8,087.24 points, Turkey's main stock index experienced a 0.76 percent increase from the previous day's closing.



The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index commenced the day at 8,056.72 points, ultimately gaining 60.97 points by the end of the trading session.



Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between its lowest point of 7,962.26 and its highest at 8,108.23.



The total market value of the BIST 100 reached approximately 6.9 trillion liras (which makes up to USD238.8 billion) at the close, with a daily trading volume of 88 billion liras (which is equivalent to USD3.05 billion).



As of 6:47 p.m. local time (1547GMT), the price of an ounce of gold stood at USD2,044.20, while Brent crude oil was trading at around USD78.95 a barrel.



In currency markets, the exchange rate was 28.9104 for the US dollar to Turkish lira, 31.2485 for the euro to lira, and the British pound traded at 36.4427 liras.

