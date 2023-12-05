WHO chief calls on Israel to rescind directive for clearing of medical supplies from storage in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on Israel to rescind its directive for the clearing of medical supplies from the WHO's storage facility in the Gaza Strip.



"Today, @WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use,” Tedros mentioned in a post on X.



"We appeal to #Israel to withdraw the order and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.”



Following the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israel recommenced its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday.



Since October 7, in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas, the relentless air and ground assaults in the enclave have resulted in a reported at least 15,899 Palestinians killed and over 42,000 others injured.

