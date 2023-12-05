UN rapporteur on Palestinian urges Europe to give strong reaction regarding Israel's attacks

(MENAFN) Calling for action, the UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories emphasized on Monday the need for Europe to provide a "strong reaction" in response to Israel's attacks on Palestinians.



The appeal underscores the urgency of addressing the situation and the expectation for European countries to play a significant role in responding to the ongoing assaults on the Palestinian population.



"Fellow Europeans, Italians, Germans: after the Holocaust, we should instinctively know that Genocide starts with dehumanizing the Other," Francesca Albanese said in a post on social media.



"If Israel's current attack against Palestinians does not prompt our strong reaction, the darkest page of our recent history has taught us nothing," she stated.



Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



Since October 7, following a cross-border attack by Hamas, relentless air and ground attacks have resulted in at least 15,899 Palestinians killed and over 42,000 others injured in the enclave.

