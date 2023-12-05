Putin declares Russia’s collaboration with Turkey reaches peak

(MENAFN) On Monday, Leader Vladimir Putin declared that Russia’s collaboration with Turkey “is at its peak, built on years of experience.”



"Both sides are determined to further develop relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, partnership and mutual benefit,” he stated.



Putin received and acknowledged the credentials of ambassadors from 21 countries at the Kremlin, including Turkey's Ambassador Tanju Bilgic, extending congratulations to the diplomats for their new roles.



He highlighted the continuous communication he maintains with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing the ongoing discussions on crucial matters concerning bilateral relations.



"In the energy sector, Russian-Turkish cooperation is genuinely strategic. Rosatom, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation, is progressing with the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu. We (also) have close collaboration in the natural gas sector, including the operation of the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines,” he stated.



"Efforts are underway to establish a natural gas distribution center in Turkey, and we have various interesting projects and collaborations in trade and high technology.”

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536634