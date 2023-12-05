Jordan, Morocco Sign Mou To Bolster Postal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- In a significant step towards fostering stronger collaboration in postal services, the Jordan Post Company (JPC) and the Poste Maroc signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.The agreement was inked by Hanadi Al-Tayeb, JPC acting director-general, and Ahmed Touimi, director general of the Moroccan post.In a statement released on Tuesday, the JPC emphasized that the MoU signifies the mutual dedication of both institutions to enhance and foster cooperation across multiple areas. This encompasses the exchange and transfer of experiences, the activation of existing services, and the creation of new services that prioritize delivering exceptional levels of service and performance quality to their populations.The memorandum will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise through various means such as organizing training courses, sending postal experts, and facilitating field visits. These initiatives will provide opportunities to explore the latest technological advancements, promote skills development, and foster joint coordination to enhance regional partnerships.Additionally, the agreement will enable the exchange of data and experiences in areas such as implementing comprehensive postal services, smart card solutions, address systems, e-commerce, and monitoring postal performance in alignment with the standards of the Universal Postal Union. These activities collectively aim to elevate the level of postal services in both countries.