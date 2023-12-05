Amman Chamber Of Industry's Exports Reach JD6.4B In 11 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry has reported a slight decline in exports over the past 11 months of the current year, totaling JD6.407 billion. This figure stands in contrast to the JD6.918 billion recorded during the same period last year in 2022.According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), exports from six sectors have seen an increase, while the remaining four witnessed a decline. The sectors saw fluctuations ranging from a 0.6% decrease in leather and textiles to a 23.7% drop in mining industries.Throughout the past 11 months, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq maintained their positions as primary destinations for the Chamber's exports. Collectively, these countries accounted for exports worth JD3.708 billion.Specifically, exports to the United States surged to JD1.065 billion during the current 11-month period compared to JD902 million in the same period the previous year. Similarly, exports to Saudi Arabia increased to JD745 million from JD689 million during the comparative period.Exports to Iraq also witnessed growth during the same period, reaching approximately JD791 million, in contrast to JD653 million recorded in 2022.However, the Chmaber's exports to India experienced a decline to around JD1.107 billion compared to JD1.461 billion in the corresponding period last year. Nevertheless, India remained at the forefront among both Arab and foreign countries in receiving Jordanian industrial exports.Geographically, Arab countries were at the forefront of the Chmaber's exports, accounting for around JD2.831 billion and experiencing an 8.2% growth compared to the previous year's equivalent period. Following were non-Arab Asian countries with exports worth approximately JD1.760 billion, and African countries with JD61 million.Moreover, the Chmaber's exports to North American countries during the past 11 months reached JD1.125 billion, marking an 18.3% growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, South American countries received JD97 million, European Union nations received JD281 million, and non-EU European countries received JD153 million. Other countries accounted for around JD100 million.These exports were distributed across various sectors, with mining industries leading at JD1.890 billion, followed by chemical and cosmetic industries at JD1.168 billion, and engineering, electrical, and information technology at approximately JD956 million.Furthermore, food, agricultural, livestock, and supply industries accounted for JD685 million, medical and medical supplies amounted to JD603 million, and leather and textile industries stood at JD425 million.The remaining exports from the Chmaber's industries encompassed packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies at around JD276 million, plastic and rubber at JD253 million, construction at JD134 million, and wooden and furniture industries at approximately JD17 million.