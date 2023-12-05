Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinians Early Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Tuesday, dozens of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and wounded, as a result of the Israeli occupation army targeting a residential building south of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.Subsequently, another Israeli airstrike struck a house in the Khan Yunis camp located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further deaths and injuries.Throughout the night, violent bombardments and fire belts ravaged various areas in the northern and southern parts of Gaza, causing severe damage to numerous homes, residential buildings, and even the vicinity of hospitals.In the face of heavy Israeli bombing near Dar Al Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis, doctors and patients launched urgent appeals for assistance to ensure their safety.Simultaneously, a significant number of displaced individuals sought refuge inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, seeking shelter from the escalating bombings by the Israeli occupation forces.Monday evening, at least 50 Palestinians lost their lives with hundreds more sustaining injuries as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting two schools being used as shelters for displaced people in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.The Palestinian Ministry of Communications announced the intentional disruption of communication services, including fixed lines, cellular, and internet services, in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. This marks the fourth time such measures have been taken due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.According to the most recent update from the Health Ministry in Gaza regarding the casualties caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip, the death toll has climbed to 15,899, while the number of injured has reached approximately 42,000.