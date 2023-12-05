USD Rises To KD 0.308 Dinar, Euro At KD 0.334

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The price of US Dollar rose against the Kuwaiti Dinar on Tuesday by five percent to KD 0.308, while the euro was stable at KD 0.334 compared to Monday's rates, said a Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) statement, Tuesday.

The CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling's exchange rate went down by 0.24 percent to KD 0.389 while the Swiss Franc was stable at KD 0.353 and the Japanese Yin at KD 0.002 (end)

