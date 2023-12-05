Kuwait Amir Representative, FM Heads To Qatar For GCC, GCC-Turkish Summits

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, departed Kuwait early on Tuesday to Qatar to partake in summits. The Representative of His Highness the Amir and Foreign Minister is scheduled to partake in the 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Gulf-Turkish Summit due after the GCC summit today. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.