Marwah Film City Hosts Grand Curtain Raiser For The 16Th Global Film Festival Noida 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marwah Film City: The excitement for the upcoming 16th Global Film Festival Noida 2023 reached a crescendo during the prestigious 118th convocation of AAFT at Marwah Studios, where the official curtain raiser was unveiled.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a luminary in the field, shared insights into the festival, highlighting its global impact with participation from over 70 countries worldwide. The festival promises a diverse and enriching experience, featuring a myriad of events such as a food festival, music show, fashion show, dance recitals, painting exhibition, photography exhibition, and screenings of some of the finest international films. Workshops, seminars, poster and book releases, and the launch of new cinema will also be integral components of this cinematic extravaganza.



The festival is set to be a convergence of artistic expressions and cultural exchanges, offering a platform for filmmakers, artists, and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the magic of cinema. Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his enthusiasm for the festival's ability to unite nations through the medium of film.



The event was graced by esteemed guests of honor, including renowned actor Rishabh Sinha, Shikha Malhotra, film producer Arzad Naaz, and the youngest councilor from London, Tushar Kumar. Their presence added a star-studded touch to the occasion, underlining the festival's broad appeal and diverse participation.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida 2023 promises to be a cultural extravaganza, fostering international collaboration and celebrating the art of storytelling through cinema. As anticipation builds, the festival is poised to captivate audiences with its diverse array of events and screenings, making it a must-attend for cinephiles and industry professionals alike.



