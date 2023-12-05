Israel's Shin Bet security service former head urges Netanyahu to resign instantly

(MENAFN) On Monday, the former head of Israel's Shin Bet security service urged Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign with immediate effect.



In a report published by an Israeli news outlet, Yuval Diskin stated that Netanyahu’s actions since October 7 "explains well why he must go home now."



Diskin declared that Netanyahu seemed "defeated and indifferent" in the initial 2 weeks following October 7 as he rejected to admit accountability for the Hamas attack.



"We must choose in the upcoming elections a new, trustworthy and humble leadership that loves its people, not itself," Diskin declared.



Increasing criticism is directed at Netanyahu for not acknowledging responsibility for the Hamas attack on Israeli border towns on October 7.



A recent Lazar Research Institute poll for Israeli daily Maariv revealed that only 27 percent of Israelis consider Netanyahu suitable to lead the government.



According to the survey, approximately half of Israelis, or 49 percent, believe that Benny Gantz, the leader of the National Unity Party, is the most fitting figure to lead the country's government.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536603