Ex-US envoy charged of being Cuban intelligence agent

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Manuel Rocha, a former United States ambassador to Bolivia, has been apprehended in Miami on allegations of covertly working on behalf of the Cuban government. The arrest, part of a protracted FBI counterintelligence operation, raises questions about Rocha's activities and possible violations of federal law related to foreign lobbying. Details of the charges are expected to be revealed during a public court appearance on Monday, shedding light on the specific nature of Rocha's alleged collaboration with the Cuban government.



The Justice Department reportedly contends that Rocha actively promoted the interests of the Cuban government, an act that, according to federal law, necessitates registration with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act when conducted within the United States government infrastructure. The arrest underscores the government's intensified efforts to crack down on illegal foreign lobbying, particularly concerning sensitive diplomatic relationships.



With diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba strained for decades, the arrest of a former ambassador highlights the complexities surrounding foreign influence and espionage. The longstanding commercial, economic, and financial embargo on Havana further amplifies the sensitive nature of such allegations, making it illegal for United States corporations to engage in business with Cuba.



While the Justice Department declined to comment on the ongoing case, the arrest has already elicited responses from former officials. Peter Strzok, a former deputy assistant director of the FBI counterintelligence division, noted the Cuban Intelligence services' proficiency in running double agents, emphasizing the challenges posed by foreign entities seeking to exert influence within the United States.



As the details of Rocha's alleged espionage unfold, the case adds another chapter to the history of United States-Cuba relations and raises broader concerns about the vulnerabilities within the United States government system to foreign influence. The arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to safeguard national security against potential espionage activities.





