Baku To Host International Conference In Field Of Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An international
conference themed "Transport planning and traffic flow modeling"
will take place in Baku on December 6-7, Trend reports via the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
The event organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency,
Azerbaijan Technical University, and "Transproject" consulting
company from Uzbekistan will be also attended by representatives
from transport ministries, urban transport authorities, scientific
and research organizations from Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,
and Ukraine.
Additionally, experts from international advisory organizations,
as well as public and non-profit organizations in the field of
transportation, teachers, and students from universities will also
take part in the event.
The conference will feature presentations on various topics,
including the development of public transport and transport models,
planning, real-time management of transportation systems, and
optimization of traffic regulation.
Totally, more than 1.55 billion passengers and 186.2 million
tons of cargo were transported in Azerbaijan from January through
October 2023.
