               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

West Shows Christian Solidarity With Armenia - Trend News Agency Deputy Director (VIDEO)


12/5/2023 2:17:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Western world demonstrates Christian solidarity with Armenia, and this has always been the case, said the Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, head of the Turkic World media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu during the program BAKU Aktual on Baku TV (news channel), Trend reports.

Commenting on the arming of Armenia by France and other states, Hafizoglu said it is an attempt to push the region into a new conflict.

"Armenia is a 'Trojan horse' of the Western World and the US in the region," Hafizoglu said.

VIDEO:

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search