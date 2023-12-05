West Shows Christian Solidarity With Armenia - Trend News Agency Deputy Director (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5.
The Western world
demonstrates Christian solidarity with Armenia, and this has always
been the case, said the Deputy Director General of Trend News
Agency, head of the Turkic World media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu
during the program BAKU Aktual on Baku TV (news channel), Trend reports.
Commenting on the arming of Armenia by France and other states,
Hafizoglu said it is an attempt to push the region into a new
conflict.
"Armenia is a 'Trojan horse' of the Western World and the US in
the region," Hafizoglu said.
VIDEO:
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.