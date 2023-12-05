Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Found In Liberated Territories Within Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. More than 61 (37
anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank) mines and 579 units of unexploded
ordnance were discovered in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan, a weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA) on demining operations said, Trend reports.
The report noted that the mines and unexploded ordnance were
discovered in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha,
Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.
Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 2,575 hectares
of land.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began
operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby
traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.
