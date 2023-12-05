               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Found In Liberated Territories Within Week


12/5/2023 2:17:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. More than 61 (37 anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank) mines and 579 units of unexploded ordnance were discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, a weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on demining operations said, Trend reports.

The report noted that the mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 2,575 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

