SOCAR, Uniper Ink Cooperation Program For 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and German Uniper company have signed a Cooperation Program for 2024, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The document was inked during the 8th Coordination Committee Meeting in Berlin, Germany.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on Uniper's new strategy and business outlook, developments in the Southern Gas Corridor, and HR developments at SOCAR. The presentation on Azerbaijan's energy transition and SOCAR's future

projects was a significant highlight, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The event facilitated critical discussions on energy matters, reinforced the strong bond between the two companies, and marked another significant step in the ongoing partnership between SOCAR and Uniper in the energy sector, setting the stage for future joint initiatives.

Uniper, an international energy company, plays a crucial role in the global energy landscape, specializing in flexible and low-carbon power solutions. Since 2013, Uniper and SOCAR have been engaged in a long-term gas supply contract, enhancing the security and diversification of European energy supplies. The joint venture formed in 2016 for energy efficiency development further signifies the depth of this collaboration.

SOCAR operates across diverse sectors, including oil and gas field exploration, extraction of oil, gas, and gas condensate, processing, and transportation. The company is actively involved in the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Notably, SOCAR plays a pivotal role in supplying natural gas to industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, extending its services to Europe as well.

In addition to its operations in Azerbaijan, SOCAR is engaged in various international ventures in countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Furthermore, the company conducts significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

