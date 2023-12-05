SOCAR, Uniper Ink Cooperation Program For 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR and German Uniper company have signed a
Cooperation Program for 2024, Trend reports via SOCAR.
The document was inked during the 8th Coordination Committee
Meeting in Berlin, Germany.
The agenda of the meeting included discussions on Uniper's new
strategy and business outlook, developments in the Southern Gas
Corridor, and HR developments at SOCAR. The presentation on
Azerbaijan's energy transition and SOCAR's future
projects was a significant highlight, underscoring the company's
commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
The event facilitated critical discussions on energy matters,
reinforced the strong bond between the two companies, and marked
another significant step in the ongoing partnership between SOCAR
and Uniper in the energy sector, setting the stage for future joint
initiatives.
Uniper, an international energy company, plays a crucial role in
the global energy landscape, specializing in flexible and
low-carbon power solutions. Since 2013, Uniper and SOCAR have been
engaged in a long-term gas supply contract, enhancing the security
and diversification of European energy supplies. The joint venture
formed in 2016 for energy efficiency development further signifies
the depth of this collaboration.
SOCAR operates across diverse sectors, including oil and gas
field exploration, extraction of oil, gas, and gas condensate,
processing, and transportation. The company is actively involved in
the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic
and international markets. Notably, SOCAR plays a pivotal role in
supplying natural gas to industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, extending its services to Europe as
well.
In addition to its operations in Azerbaijan, SOCAR is engaged in
various international ventures in countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Furthermore,
the company conducts significant trading operations primarily based
in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
