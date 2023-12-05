Baku Hosting International Conference On Azerbaijani Refugees From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An international
conference themed "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and fair
solution" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.
The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30
countries.
The event will feature presentations by Deputy Chairman of the
Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Zafar Sirakaya, Turkish
MPs, international experts, and professors.
The conference will continue its work in the form of panel
discussions with the participation of renowned international
experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on
the international stage, the issue of return in international law,
difficulties and practical achievements in the field of
repatriation, and the situation in this area in different
regions.
Will be updated
