Part Of Nakhchivanbank's Loan Portfolio Transferred To Kapital Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A part of the
loan portfolio of Nakhchivanbank OJSC has been transferred to
Kapital Bank OJSC, the latter told Trend .
The customers of the Nakhchivanbank have been informed about the
transfer via SMS.
According to the financial report of Nakhchivanbank on the
results of the third quarter of 2023, the volume of consumer loans
amounted to about 100 million manat ($58.8 million).
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the loan portfolio
of Azerbaijani banks grew by 15.35 percent on October 31, 2023
compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 22.459 billion
manat or $13.2 billion.
In the structure of banks' loan portfolio, the share of business
loans amounted to 54.52 percent (12.246 billion manat or $72.03
billion, year-on-year growth by 12.22 percent), consumer loans -
30.06 percent (6.751 billion manat or $3.97 billion, year-on-year
growth by 18.3 percent), mortgage loans - 15.42 percent (3.523
billion manat or $2.07 billion, year-on-year growth by 20.99
percent).
