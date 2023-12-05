               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Part Of Nakhchivanbank's Loan Portfolio Transferred To Kapital Bank


12/5/2023 2:17:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A part of the loan portfolio of Nakhchivanbank OJSC has been transferred to Kapital Bank OJSC, the latter told Trend .

The customers of the Nakhchivanbank have been informed about the transfer via SMS.

According to the financial report of Nakhchivanbank on the results of the third quarter of 2023, the volume of consumer loans amounted to about 100 million manat ($58.8 million).

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 15.35 percent on October 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 22.459 billion manat or $13.2 billion.

In the structure of banks' loan portfolio, the share of business loans amounted to 54.52 percent (12.246 billion manat or $72.03 billion, year-on-year growth by 12.22 percent), consumer loans - 30.06 percent (6.751 billion manat or $3.97 billion, year-on-year growth by 18.3 percent), mortgage loans - 15.42 percent (3.523 billion manat or $2.07 billion, year-on-year growth by 20.99 percent).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search