Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Grow Manifold - Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues have increased over the past 20 years, as well as expenditures, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov said in his article, published in the 'Azerbaijan' newspaper, Trend reports.

He noted that revenues have increased from 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million) to 34.9 billion manat ($20.5 billion) over the past 20 years, while expenditures have increased from 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million) to 35.9 billion manat ($21.1 billion). The figures show a 30 times increase in budget revenues and expenditures.

"In particular, expenditures related to national security and law enforcement agencies have increased more than 56 times since 2003, from 155 million manat ($91.1 million) to 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion), while social expenditures have increased more than 20 times (from 551.8 million manat or $324.5 million to 11.1 billion manat or $6.5 billion). During the 20-year period, the gross domestic product of our country has grown 13 times in nominal terms," he emphasized.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, from January through October 2023, the country's state budget revenues exceeded 26.41 billion manat or $15.5 billion, which is 2.3 percent less than the indicator of the same period last year.

State budget expenditures reached 26.63 billion manat or $15.6 billion, which is 14.8 percent more than from January through October 2022.

Azerbaijan's nominal GDP amounted to 100.883 billion manat or $59.3 billion in the mentioned period.

