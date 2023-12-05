               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Keeps Doors Open, Giving Great Dev't Chance For Armenians In Karabakh - Academician Says On Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)


12/5/2023 2:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan keeps the doors open, there are excellent opportunities for Armenians in Karabakh, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Academician Urkhan Alakbarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the Baku Network platform, during the analytical "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" video project.

"It all depends on how international players behave. If they are interested in preventing this return, they will stimulate it with other motives," he emphasized.

"Armenians voluntarily left Karabakh. Azerbaijan is restoring life in the liberated territories. And amid this, we again see certain efforts coming from the West to control the situation: first to find an excuse, and then to complicate everything," he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Azerbaijan is pursuing a balanced and predictable policy.

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search