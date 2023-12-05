Azerbaijan Keeps Doors Open, Giving Great Dev't Chance For Armenians In Karabakh - Academician Says On Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5.
Azerbaijan keeps
the doors open, there are excellent opportunities for Armenians in
Karabakh, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Academician Urkhan
Alakbarov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark on the Baku Network platform, during the
analytical "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" video project.
"It all depends on how international players behave. If they are
interested in preventing this return, they will stimulate it with
other motives," he emphasized.
"Armenians voluntarily left Karabakh. Azerbaijan is restoring
life in the liberated territories. And amid this, we again see
certain efforts coming from the West to control the situation:
first to find an excuse, and then to complicate everything," he
said.
Meanwhile, he said, Azerbaijan is pursuing a balanced and
predictable policy.
