Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 333,840

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 333,840 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 5, 2023, including 1,030 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,587 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 10,416 armored combat vehicles (+15), 7,987 artillery systems (+26), 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems (+3), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,032 unmanned aerial vehicles (+15), 1,570 cruise missiles (+1), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,483 motor vehicles (+32), and 1,148 special equipment units (+7).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, in the past 24 hours, 73 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.