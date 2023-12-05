SOCAR & Uniper Ink Cooperation Program For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 1, 2023, the 8th meeting of the Coordinating
Committee promoting sustainable partnership in the energy sector
between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)
and Uniper was held in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed the steps taken towards the expansion of
the Southern Gas Corridor, the achievements in the field of human
resources development in SOCAR, and the new strategies.
Besides, a presentation was made on the work done on the energy
transition in Azerbaijan and SOCAR's future projects.
At the event, speeches of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Germany,
leaders of SOCAR and Uniper companies were heard, ideas and
experience were exchanged on the development of the energy
industry.
At the meeting, it was emphasized that the event is important in
terms of expanding cooperation between companies, conducting
discussions on energy issues and planned projects.
Within the framework of the event, "Cooperation Program for
2024" was signed between SOCAR and "Uniper" company.
It should be noted that "Uniper", an international energy
company, specializes in flexible and low-carbon energy solutions at
the global level. In 2013, a long-term gas supply agreement was
signed between Uniper and SOCAR companies to strengthen the
security and diversification of Europe's energy supply. The
enterprise established in 2016 for energy efficiency development
serves the development of this cooperation.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.