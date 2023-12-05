(MENAFN) Reports from sources close to the leadership in Kiev suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly circumventing General Valery Zaluzhny, the country's top military leader, by issuing direct orders to commanders. According to Ukrainskaya Pravda, Zelensky's direct communication with military leaders, including Aleksandr Syrsky and Nikolay Oleshchuk, commanders of the ground forces and air force respectively, has created a parallel track that bypasses the traditional chain of command, causing tensions and disruptions.



The strained relationship between Zelensky and General Zaluzhny reportedly escalated following Kiev's failed summer counteroffensive. The president's office is said to find this direct communication method convenient, but it has left General Zaluzhny demotivated and struggling to maintain control over the military. The situation has allegedly resulted in a divide within the Ukrainian armed forces, with Zelensky's preferred commanders considered the "good" guys, while those loyal to Zaluzhny are labeled the "bad" guys.



The ongoing tensions between Zelensky and General Zaluzhny are said to have political undertones, with sources claiming that Zelensky's men, including chief of staff Andrey Yermak, have been exacerbating the situation due to perceived political ambitions on the part of Zaluzhny. The report suggests that Zaluzhny faced pressure to abandon the idea of forming a charity, which some in Zelensky's circle believed could evolve into a future political party.



Notably, trust in General Zaluzhny reportedly surpassed that of President Zelensky among Ukrainians even last year. Recent public opinion polls, conducted for the president's office, indicated that in a hypothetical election, Zelensky would lose to Zaluzhny in a second-round vote. The alleged power struggle within the Ukrainian leadership adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing challenges faced by the country, both politically and militarily.





