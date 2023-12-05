Kissinger`s words on Russia in his most recent ‘interview’

(MENAFN) The purported last interview of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who passed away last week at the age of 100, reveals his concerns about the absence of dialogue between the United States and Russia. The interview, published by Politico, stems from a virtual discussion hosted by the nonprofit World.Minds in mid-October. During the discussion, Kissinger, a controversial figure whose legacy has come under renewed scrutiny, emphasized the critical need for diplomatic engagement between the United States and Russia.



The interview touched on various geopolitical issues, with a focus on the Middle East conflict. Responding to a question about whether the United States and its allies should exclude Russia and China from the Middle East, Kissinger stressed the interdependence of such decisions on the state of China-American relations. He cautioned that the current state of these relations is not improving, urging Washington to reconcile with China and highlighting the developing attitude hindering such reconciliation in the United States.



Expressing concern over the lack of dialogue with Russia, Kissinger underscored the importance of understanding Russia's thinking. He pointed out that the ongoing crisis in Gaza further highlights the need for diplomatic efforts, proposing that the traditional two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is no longer viable. Kissinger suggested a new approach, proposing that Jordan should take control of the West Bank and advocating for leading Arab nations, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to play a role in reining in radicals and de-escalating tensions.



Kissinger's insights in this alleged final interview shed light on his perspective on crucial international relations challenges and underscore the importance of diplomatic engagement in navigating global complexities. As the legacy of this influential statesman is reassessed, his words offer reflections on the state of geopolitics and the urgent need for dialogue in addressing complex issues.





MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107536557