Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 3.37 To USD 80.85 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by USD 3.27 to USD 80.85 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 84.12 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate in the global markets went down each by 85 cents and USD 1.03, settling at USD 78.03 per barrel and USD 73.04 per barrel. (end)

