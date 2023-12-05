Kuwaiti Retirees Master Handicrafts' Making Amid Government Encouragement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News story by Fawaz Karami

KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Hussein Al-Bazzaz carefully examined an unfinished statuette of a wooden dhow, the "Kuwaiti Al-boom," relishing the moments of gazing at the product of meticulous work that had lasted for a month and a half and now decorated center of his diwaniah.

The 74-year-old Kuwaiti craftsman, Bu Waleed, said in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that building dhows is one of the oldest Kuwaiti crafts and has remained a symbol of prosperous trade in the old times and ancestors' skills both in commerce and handwork.

Nowadays, building the wooden boats, "Al-Gallafa," is a craft on the verge of extinction and has become a hobby for some retirees, such as Bu Waleed who spends much of his time in constructing small figures of the dhows.

On a recent government resolution to back up Kuwaiti craftsmen and workers, namely the young ones, Bu Waleed said that maintaining traditional professions needs more than financial support because only a countable number of Kuwaitis are practicing the crafts.

He called for establishing special workshops, securing sufficient support for the young citizens willing to turn into artisans and engaging government institutions, citing as a successful example the training of inmates at the central prison on some crafts.

Bu Waleed said that he had met many young Kuwaiti artisans who practice the traditional handworks, in addition to their jobs, however they would need government incubation and care to render these works a reliable source of income.

Salman Boland, President of the Kuwaiti Craftsmen Association, echoed Bu Waleed's hope that the government support would eventually develop to render the crafts a sustainable source of income for the skilled juniors.

Up to 200 handworks disappeared after the oil discovery and many others would follow, Boland said, noting that the crafts' products are only promoted and sold at exhibitions, popular markets and even through personal acquaintances.

The handcraft requires a lot of time, effort and high costs in addition to difficulties in selling the products, thus government intervention is very much needed to save them, Boland said, suggesting that the relevant authorities organize training courses for the young craftsmen, specialize pavilions for their works at exhibitions and organize workshops.

In some Gulf countries, authorities have allocated plots of lands and booths for craftsmen and craftswomen in exchange for token fees. Moreover, the craftsmen are allowed to sell their items at airports, where majority of the clients are tourists interested in carrying souvenirs with them back home.

The ancestors-created handworks are honorable professions that maintain the national identity and heritage, he said, alluding in part to the making of "bishts" and "sadu" weaving in addition to pottery and gold works. (end) fnk