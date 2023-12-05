White House claims funds for Ukraine extremely required

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is facing a critical impasse in its efforts to secure vital funds for Ukraine's military in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking on ABC News on Sunday, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby emphasized the urgent need for the release of a USD106 billion 'national security supplemental request' earmarked for Ukraine and Israel. However, this crucial aid package has been stymied by opposition from Republican lawmakers, who are pushing for conditions tied to additional spending on border security with Mexico.



When pressed on whether President Joe Biden would yield to Republican demands, Kirby refrained from providing a direct answer, stating that he "won't get ahead of the president's decision-making." Instead, he underscored the significance of the stalled aid package, which includes essential funding for Ukraine's military efforts.



In detailing the contents of the supplemental request, Kirby highlighted the allocation of funds not only for Ukraine and Israel but also for border security. He acknowledged the pressing need for financial support in Ukraine, emphasizing that the aid package addresses critical national security concerns.



Kirby's comments shed light on the broader political landscape, revealing tensions between the Biden administration's push for urgent military aid and the opposition from Republican hardliners resistant to further funding for Ukraine. The deadlock underscores the challenges in navigating bipartisan cooperation on crucial foreign policy matters.



The administration's struggle to advance the $106 billion aid package has persisted since early October, with political obstacles hindering its swift approval. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, the plea for immediate congressional action from Kirby underscores the urgency of providing essential support to a nation grappling with the complexities of war.



