(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted in November by the Rating group has revealed a significant divide among Ukrainians regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia. The findings indicate that 44 percent of respondents consider it important to seek a compromise through negotiations with Russia, involving the participation of other countries in the process. In contrast, 48 percent of those polled oppose any negotiations with Moscow, insisting on the continuation of hostilities until Kiev regains full control of the territories it has lost.



This marks a noteworthy shift in public sentiment compared to previous polls, with a notable decrease in support for prolonging the conflict. In surveys conducted in July and February, only 35 percent of respondents favored negotiations, while 60 percent supported continuing the fighting. The latest poll results highlight a more nuanced perspective among Ukrainians, with age and geographic location playing a significant role in shaping opinions.



According to the survey, individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 from the eastern part of Ukraine were more inclined to support a compromise and negotiations. On the other hand, those between the ages of 36 and 50, primarily residing in the western half of the country, were more likely to advocate for the continuation of hostilities.



These findings align with a similar poll reported by Bloomberg last month, indicating a "growing minority" of Ukrainians who believe that territorial concessions to Russia might be inevitable in exchange for peace. The evolving public sentiment comes on the heels of Kiev's summer counteroffensive, which failed to yield substantial territorial gains. As of early December, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu estimated that the campaign had cost Ukraine over 125,000 troops and more than 16,000 heavy weapons units.



The survey results underscore the complex dynamics within Ukrainian society, reflecting the diverse perspectives on how best to navigate the country's geopolitical challenges. The shifting opinions on negotiations and the willingness to consider territorial concessions indicate a nuanced and evolving public discourse in Ukraine as the conflict continues to shape the nation's future.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107536537