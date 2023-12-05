Data shows US dominating international weapons trade

(MENAFN) The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has released a report revealing that global arms sales by the top 100 arms makers reached USD597 billion in the past year.



Despite an overall decline of 3.5 percent compared to the previous year, the figure is still 14 percent higher than the total recorded in 2015. Notably, United States firms maintained their dominant position in the market, accounting for 51 percent of total arms revenue in 2022, totaling USD302 billion. However, this represents a 7.9 percent decline for United States firms, reflecting challenges such as supply chain issues and labor shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The SIPRI report underscores the complex dynamics in the global arms trade, with the decline in revenues attributed mainly to challenges faced by major United States weapons producers.



The pandemic-induced supply chain issues and labor shortages affected the sector, contributing to the 7.9 percent drop in revenues for United States firms. Despite this, the overall global arms trade continued to show resilience, fueled by increased demand linked to the Ukraine conflict and heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide.



The report highlights the strategic position of United States companies, with 42 American firms securing spots among the world's top 100 arms makers. The 26 European weapons makers experienced a modest increase of 0.9 percent, reaching a total revenue of USD121 billion. SIPRI emphasizes that the decrease in global arms production may be temporary, as countries placed significant orders for weapons and military services in response to the Ukraine conflict and geopolitical uncertainties. The impact of these orders on company accounts is expected to be realized in two to three years.



An interesting trend highlighted by SIPRI is the significant increase in revenues for arms makers in Asia and the Middle East. This surge demonstrates their ability to swiftly respond to heightened demand, positioning these regions as key players in the evolving dynamics of the global arms trade. As geopolitical tensions persist and countries prioritize bolstering their defense capabilities, the arms industry is poised for continued shifts and challenges in the coming years.



