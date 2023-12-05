Hamas denies Israeli rape accusations, saying they aim to tarnish group’s humane treatment of hostages

(MENAFN) On Monday, Hamas rejected Israeli rape accusations against its fighters, labeling them a "desperate attempt" to distort the group's claim of humane treatment towards Israeli hostages.



“We reject the Israeli lies about raping, which aim to distort the resistance and tarnish our humane and moral treatment of captives,” Hamas stated in a declaration.



The statement was released in response to Israeli allegations against Hamas fighters regarding rape and sexual violence against Israelis during the October 7 attack.



Hamas released a total of 110 hostages, comprising 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, predominantly Thai nationals, during a humanitarian ceasefire lasting a week in conjunction with Israel. Approximately 136 individuals are believed to still be held by the group.



Video footage released by the Palestinian group depicted some of the liberated hostages saluting Hamas fighters as they were released from captivity.



Hamas urged all news agencies “to remain vigilant not to fall into the trap of Israel’s lies and its tendentious propaganda, and to verify every information, to protect the truth and preserve the sanctity of the media message.”



Israel recommenced its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday following the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

