Expectations Meet Reality For China's Mideast Mediation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the eruption of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, China has been engaged in active diplomacy to position itself as an indispensable mediator. Given China's role in helping to normalize relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this year, expectations are high that Beijing can deliver again.

So far, China has little to show for its efforts in Gaza, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Why, then, does Beijing remain committed to negotiation?

There are at least three reasons for China's continued engagement. First, Chinese leaders want to be seen as relevant in the Middle East. As China builds and consolidates its image as a responsible stakeholder and great power, being absent from attempts to solve crises, especially of this scale, is simply unimaginable.



China is rapidly diversifying its economic relations and strengthening political ties in the region, especially with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Although China is not yet a security provider like the United States, it endeavors to become one. A stated policy goal of President Xi Jinping is to elevate China's involvement in regional security and political affairs and to anchor China as a key geopolitical force.