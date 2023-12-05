Saudi's USD 500B Mega-Project Neom Unveils New 'Tourism Escape' Siranna

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia's Neom, the Kingdom's futuristic USD 500 billion mega business and tourism project, announced a new exclusive 'tourism escape' Siranna on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline. The“ultra-luxurious destination” will be home to 65 hotels and 35 exclusive residences.

It will also have a signature beach club, spas and state-of-the-art wellness facilities, winding discovery trails via foot or horseback to explore where the sea, mountain, dining and entertainment are.

“Siranna is an example of Neom's uncompromising efforts to create spaces in nature that support sustainable future living and nurture creativity, while offering the ultimate luxury hospitality experience,” said NEOM, as per reports.

It is aligned with Neom's strategy to designate most of its land across its destinations and cities as a nature reserve. Hence, the majority of Siranna will be preserved for nature, combining innovative, ecological design and construction techniques to ensure the development seamlessly blends into the landscape, further added reports.

The latest development of Neom-Siranna-follows the project's other flagship regions, including vertical city The Line, business hub Oxagon, luxury yachting destination Sindalah and the mountain resort of Trojena, all to be powered entirely by renewable, clean energy.

The development also follows recent announcements of other sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba including the new sustainable tourism destination Leyja, which will be home to three boutique hotels led by luxury hospital groups Habitas and Epicon, featuring residential beach villas, hotels and a luxurious resort.

