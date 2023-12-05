Security chief claims Israel pledges to go after Hamas wherever they may be

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israel's head of domestic security, known as Shin Bet, revealed plans for a comprehensive security operation targeting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who reside outside of Gaza. The announcement came in a televised address on Sunday, where the security chief outlined Israel's intention to pursue Hamas militants globally, vowing to hunt them down anywhere in the world.



The televised address, aired by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, featured the security chief emphasizing the government's goal to eliminate Hamas, drawing a parallel with the historical reference of "This is our Munich." The specific details of the operation, including the timeline, were not clarified in the statement, and Shin Bet has yet to comment on its chief's remarks.



Following the October 7 attack launched by Hamas against Israel, resulting in the death of around 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians, and the seizure of approximately 240 hostages, the Israeli government pledged to deliver an ultimate defeat to the Gaza-based group. In response, Israel initiated a massive bombing campaign against Gaza, followed by a ground operation. The toll from the Israeli offensive on Gaza has surpassed 15,500, according to local health authorities, leading to widespread condemnation over allegations of indiscriminate tactics and significant civilian casualties.



The security chief, in his address, drew a historical parallel to the Munich massacre of 1972, comparing the planned operation against Hamas members abroad to Israel's years-long targeted assassination campaign in response to that tragic event. During the Munich Olympics, members of the Palestinian militant organization Black September took hostage and ultimately killed 11 Israeli Olympic team members.



As Israel unveils its global strategy against Hamas, the announcement raises concerns about the potential diplomatic and geopolitical implications of such operations, with Türkiye, Lebanon, and Qatar identified among the countries where Israel plans to search for its adversaries. The international community will likely closely monitor developments, considering the potential ramifications on regional stability and security.



