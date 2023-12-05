American women magazine suggests solutions on ‘Satanic abortion ceremony’

(MENAFN) In a recent article that has sparked significant controversy, Cosmopolitan magazine provided its 4.2 million Instagram followers with detailed guidance on how to perform an abortion within a ritualized 'Satanic' ceremony. The magazine directed its readers to an online clinic named after the mother of United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, known as the 'Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.' The clinic’s association with Justice Alito, who authored the ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson case that overturned Roe v Wade, adds a layer of complexity to the already contentious topic of abortion.



Cosmopolitan's Instagram post, dated November 16, featured a series of slides instructing readers on how to conduct the medical procedure based on teachings from The Satanic Temple (TST), a group that identifies itself as "the primary religious Satanic organization in the world." The magazine specifically highlighted a 'ceremonial' service performed by the clinic, raising questions about the intersection of religious beliefs and reproductive rights.



The post detailed the experience of a 37-year-old woman named Jessica, who, although not a Satanist, decided to incorporate ceremonial elements into her abortion experience. The suggested rituals included staring into a mirror while taking an abortion pill and reciting the phrase, “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.” The ceremony concludes with the participant affirming, “By my body, my blood; by my will it is done.” Additionally, Cosmopolitan encouraged readers to invite loved ones to witness the ceremony and to engage in activities that make them feel empowered, such as lighting candles or dressing up.



The controversial article has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding abortion rights, religious freedom, and the ethics of incorporating ceremonial elements into such a sensitive medical procedure. Critics argue that the guidance blurs the lines between personal beliefs and medical practices, while others see it as an attempt to destigmatize and empower individuals in their reproductive choices. As discussions around reproductive rights continue to evolve, the intersection of religion and abortion remains a divisive and highly debated topic in society.



